In the upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Kaedan Korczak to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Korczak stats and insights

Korczak has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Korczak has picked up one assist on the power play.

Korczak's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Korczak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 2-1 OT 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 3-2 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:34 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:54 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.