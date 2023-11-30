The Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault among them, face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Thinking about a bet on Marchessault in the Golden Knights-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Marchessault has averaged 17:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In six of 23 games this year Marchessault has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Marchessault has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 23 games this season, Marchessault has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Marchessault hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+34) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 3 14 Points 2 9 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

