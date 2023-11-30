Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz at Target Center on Thursday (tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -133) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Jordan Clarkson on Thursday is 0.3 less than his scoring average on the season (17.8).

He pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Clarkson's assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Thursday's over/under (4.5).

His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.2 points per game this season, 5.3 less than his points prop on Thursday.

He has collected 9.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Towns has picked up 2.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

He has made 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

