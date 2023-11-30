How to Watch the Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (6-12) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) after losing three road games in a row.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 44.8% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah is 5-7 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Jazz put up an average of 112.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 106.2 the Timberwolves allow.
- When it scores more than 106.2 points, Utah is 5-6.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz score 119.9 points per game at home, 13.9 more than away (106). On defense they allow 117.1 per game, 5.2 fewer points than away (122.3).
- At home, Utah concedes 117.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 122.3.
- This season the Jazz are picking up more assists at home (27.2 per game) than away (26.4).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lauri Markkanen
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Kris Dunn
|Questionable
|Personal
