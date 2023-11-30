The Utah Jazz (6-12) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) after losing three road games in a row.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Utah Jazz

Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 44.8% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 5-7 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Jazz put up an average of 112.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 106.2 the Timberwolves allow.

When it scores more than 106.2 points, Utah is 5-6.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz score 119.9 points per game at home, 13.9 more than away (106). On defense they allow 117.1 per game, 5.2 fewer points than away (122.3).

This season the Jazz are picking up more assists at home (27.2 per game) than away (26.4).

Jazz Injuries