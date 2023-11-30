The Utah Jazz's (6-12) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Thursday, November 30 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) at Target Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Jazz are coming off of a 105-91 loss to the Grizzlies in their most recent game on Wednesday. John Collins scored a team-leading 17 points for the Jazz in the loss.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kris Dunn PG Out Personal 3.6 1.8 1.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Hip), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle)

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and KJZZ

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -10.5 221.5

