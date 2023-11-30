The Utah Jazz (6-12) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -10.5 221.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 13 of 18 outings.

Utah's games this year have had a 232.7-point total on average, 11.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has a 9-9-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.

Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +360.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 21.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 8 47.1% 112.9 225.8 106.2 225.9 221.4 Jazz 13 72.2% 112.9 225.8 119.7 225.9 230.1

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Jazz's last 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (7-2-0) than on the road (2-7-0).

The Jazz score an average of 112.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 106.2 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

Utah is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall when it scores more than 106.2 points.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Jazz and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 9-9 0-0 10-8 Timberwolves 10-7 0-0 9-8

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Jazz Timberwolves 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 7-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 5-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 119.7 Points Allowed (PG) 106.2 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-3 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-1

