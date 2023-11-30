The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) are welcoming in the Utah Jazz (4-7) for a contest between Northwest Division foes at Target Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. It's the second matchup between the clubs this season.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen delivers 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Jazz.

On a per-game basis, John Collins gives the Jazz 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson gets the Jazz 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kelly Olynyk is putting up 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is making 78.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

Keyonte George gives the Jazz 9.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while posting 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averages 25.3 points, 7 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 60% from downtown (eighth in NBA) with 4 made treys per game (fifth in NBA).

Rudy Gobert averages 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field.

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 15.7 points, 10 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 37% from the floor and 23.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Anderson averages 7.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Naz Reid averages 16 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Jazz 112.2 Points Avg. 114 105.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 48.3% Field Goal % 46.1% 35.8% Three Point % 36.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.