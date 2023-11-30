On Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Target Center, the Utah Jazz (6-12) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and KJZZ.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-10.5) 221.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-10.5) 222 -520 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.9 points per game (16th in the NBA) while giving up 106.2 per outing (second in the league).

The Jazz's -122 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.9 points per game (16th in NBA) while giving up 119.7 per contest (25th in league).

The teams combine to score 225.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 225.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota is 10-7-0 ATS this season.

Utah is 9-9-0 ATS this season.

Jazz and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +30000 - Timberwolves +2500 +1300 -

