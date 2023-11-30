Jack Eichel will be among those in action Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Eichel are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jack Eichel vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Eichel has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eichel has a point in 15 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 11 of 23 games this year, Eichel has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Eichel has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Eichel has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 3 21 Points 2 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

