Can we count on Jack Eichel scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

  • In seven of 23 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Eichel averages 4.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:00 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:14 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 21:50 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 25:26 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:31 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

