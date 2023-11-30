For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ivan Barbashev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

Barbashev has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Barbashev has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 10.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:19 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

