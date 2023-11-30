You can find player prop bet odds for J.T. Miller, Jack Eichel and other players on the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights heading into their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Rogers Arena.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Eichel has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and collected 13 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Vegas offense with 21 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 4.1 shots per game, shooting 8.5%.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 8 at Stars Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 2

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

William Karlsson has amassed 21 points this season, with 10 goals and 11 assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Mark Stone has 19 points so far, including six goals and 13 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Miller is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (35 total points), having amassed 13 goals and 22 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 2 2 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 3 3 1 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Nov. 22 1 0 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 0 1 2

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Quinn Hughes has 33 points (1.4 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 25 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 1 2 3

