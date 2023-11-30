The Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1, second in the Western Conference) and the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4, first in conference), square off on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-125) Golden Knights (+105) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been listed as an underdog four times this season, and won three of those games.

Vegas has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +105 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Vegas has played nine games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 91 (1st) Goals 71 (7th) 57 (9th) Goals Allowed 56 (6th) 25 (1st) Power Play Goals 17 (8th) 17 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (5th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has covered on two occasions and is 3-4-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Vegas has hit the over three times.

The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are averaging 6.2 goals, 2.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Golden Knights have scored the seventh-most goals (71 goals, 3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 56 goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank sixth.

They have a +15 goal differential, which is fifth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.