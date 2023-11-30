Golden Knights vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1, second in the Western Conference) and the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4, first in conference), square off on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-125)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been listed as an underdog four times this season, and won three of those games.
- Vegas has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +105 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.
- The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- Vegas has played nine games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Golden Knights vs Canucks Additional Info
|Canucks vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Canucks vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Canucks vs Golden Knights Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|91 (1st)
|Goals
|71 (7th)
|57 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|56 (6th)
|25 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (8th)
|17 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (5th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has covered on two occasions and is 3-4-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas has hit the over three times.
- The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are averaging 6.2 goals, 2.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Golden Knights have scored the seventh-most goals (71 goals, 3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 56 goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank sixth.
- They have a +15 goal differential, which is fifth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.