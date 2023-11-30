Golden Knights vs. Canucks November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
You should watch J.T. Miller and Jack Eichel in particular on Thursday, when the Vancouver Canucks face the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Canucks (-125)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Eichel is a top offensive contributor for his club with 21 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled eight goals and 13 assists in 23 games (playing 20:32 per game).
- William Karlsson has made a major impact for Vegas this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Vegas' Mark Stone has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Vegas' Logan Thompson is 5-3-2 this season, amassing 276 saves and allowing 25 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Canucks Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Vancouver, Miller has 35 points in 23 games (13 goals, 22 assists).
- Quinn Hughes is another key contributor for Vancouver, with 33 points (1.4 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 25 assists.
- Elias Pettersson has scored nine goals and added 21 assists in 23 games for Vancouver.
- Casey DeSmith (4-2-1) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 33rd in the NHL.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Stat Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|2nd
|3.96
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|18th
|4th
|2.48
|Goals Allowed
|2.43
|2nd
|24th
|29.4
|Shots
|31.2
|14th
|12th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|14th
|4th
|29.76%
|Power Play %
|20.73%
|15th
|22nd
|76.39%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.71%
|8th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.