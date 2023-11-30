You should watch J.T. Miller and Jack Eichel in particular on Thursday, when the Vancouver Canucks face the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Eichel is a top offensive contributor for his club with 21 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled eight goals and 13 assists in 23 games (playing 20:32 per game).

William Karlsson has made a major impact for Vegas this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).

This season, Vegas' Mark Stone has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) this season.

In the crease, Vegas' Logan Thompson is 5-3-2 this season, amassing 276 saves and allowing 25 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).

Canucks Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Vancouver, Miller has 35 points in 23 games (13 goals, 22 assists).

Quinn Hughes is another key contributor for Vancouver, with 33 points (1.4 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 25 assists.

Elias Pettersson has scored nine goals and added 21 assists in 23 games for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith (4-2-1) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 33rd in the NHL.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 2nd 3.96 Goals Scored 3.09 18th 4th 2.48 Goals Allowed 2.43 2nd 24th 29.4 Shots 31.2 14th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.2 14th 4th 29.76% Power Play % 20.73% 15th 22nd 76.39% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 8th

