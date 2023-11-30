Thursday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canucks are -125 on the moneyline to win at home against the Golden Knights (+105) in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Betting Trends

In 17 of 23 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

In the 12 times this season the Canucks have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 9-3 in those games.

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in four games this season, with three upset wins (75.0%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vancouver is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of the time).

Vegas has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-6 7-3-0 6.5 3.20 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.20 2.90 9 25.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 2-7 3-7-0 6.2 2.20 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.20 2.40 6 17.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-6 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

