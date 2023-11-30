A clash featuring the leaders in the Western Conference is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1) host the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4) at Rogers Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Canucks try to take down the the Golden Knights on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Canucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede only 2.4 goals per game (56 in total), the sixth-fewest in the league.

The Golden Knights are seventh in the league in scoring (71 goals, 3.1 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 23 10 11 21 11 14 58.7% Jack Eichel 23 8 13 21 16 26 46.1% Mark Stone 23 6 13 19 13 22 0% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 - Jonathan Marchessault 23 9 5 14 12 15 25%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 57 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring team in the league with 91 total goals (4.0 per game on seven assists per contest).

In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players