Golden Knights vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - November 30
Here's a look at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Golden Knights ready for their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pius Suter
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights are seventh in the NHL in scoring (71 goals, 3.1 per game).
- Vegas has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 56 total goals (only 2.4 per game), sixth in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +15, they are fifth-best in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks lead the league with 91 total goals (4.0 per game).
- Their goal differential (+34) leads the league.
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-125)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|6
