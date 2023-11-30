Here's a look at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Golden Knights ready for their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body Alec Martinez D Questionable Lower Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pius Suter C Out Undisclosed Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Carson Soucy D Out Foot

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights are seventh in the NHL in scoring (71 goals, 3.1 per game).

Vegas has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 56 total goals (only 2.4 per game), sixth in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +15, they are fifth-best in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks lead the league with 91 total goals (4.0 per game).

Their goal differential (+34) leads the league.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-125) Golden Knights (+105) 6

