The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) and Seattle Seahawks (6-5) are slated to go head to head at AT&T Stadium on November 30, which means that Dak Prescott and Geno Smith will be under center for the respective teams. Below, we break down both QBs, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: Amazon Prime Video

Dak Prescott vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Geno Smith 11 Games Played 11 70.0% Completion % 65.4% 2,935 (266.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,584 (234.9) 23 Touchdowns 12 6 Interceptions 8 151 (13.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 86 (7.8) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

This year, the Seahawks are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (22.6 per game), ranking 21st in the NFL.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle's defense ranks 19th in the NFL with 2,538 passing yards allowed (230.7 per game) and 15th with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Seahawks rank 19th in the NFL with 1,295 rushing yards allowed (117.7 per game) and 15th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

On defense, Seattle is 27th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 64.5%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 27th at 44.1%.

Cowboys Defensive Stats

