Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clark County, Nevada has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christian Brothers High School at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Vista High School at Desert Oasis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Faith Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonanza High School at Spring Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clark County School District at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder City High School at Pyramid Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Nixon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
