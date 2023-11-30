Clark County, Nevada has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Christian Brothers High School at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM PT on November 30

3:45 PM PT on November 30 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra Vista High School at Desert Oasis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 30

6:30 PM PT on November 30 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Faith Lutheran High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 30

6:30 PM PT on November 30 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonanza High School at Spring Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 30

6:30 PM PT on November 30 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Clark County School District at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on November 30

7:15 PM PT on November 30 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder City High School at Pyramid Lake High School