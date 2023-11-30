Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks face off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Looking to bet on Stephenson's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 15:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In two of 19 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Stephenson has a point in seven games this year (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 19 games this season, Stephenson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Stephenson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 19 Games 3 11 Points 1 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.