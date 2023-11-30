On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Chandler Stephenson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stephenson stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Stephenson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:40 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:54 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.