Golden Knights vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1, second in the Western Conference) and the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4, first in conference), square off on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 3-4-3 while scoring 22 goals against 24 goals given up. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (17.1%).
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Canucks 4, Golden Knights 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Canucks Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (14-5-4 overall) have posted a record of 4-4-8 in contests that have required OT this season.
- In the six games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.
- This season the Golden Knights registered just one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.
- Vegas has six points (3-1-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Golden Knights have earned 25 points in their 14 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal in six games and picked up 10 points with a record of 4-0-2.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 6-5-0 (12 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Golden Knights went 7-0-4 in those matchups (18 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|2nd
|3.96
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|18th
|4th
|2.48
|Goals Allowed
|2.43
|2nd
|25th
|29.4
|Shots
|31.2
|14th
|12th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|13th
|3rd
|29.76%
|Power Play %
|20.73%
|15th
|22nd
|76.39%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.71%
|7th
Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
