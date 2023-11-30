The Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1, second in the Western Conference) and the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4, first in conference), square off on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 3-4-3 while scoring 22 goals against 24 goals given up. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (17.1%).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Canucks 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-125)

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (14-5-4 overall) have posted a record of 4-4-8 in contests that have required OT this season.

In the six games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

This season the Golden Knights registered just one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.

Vegas has six points (3-1-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have earned 25 points in their 14 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal in six games and picked up 10 points with a record of 4-0-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 6-5-0 (12 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Golden Knights went 7-0-4 in those matchups (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 2nd 3.96 Goals Scored 3.09 18th 4th 2.48 Goals Allowed 2.43 2nd 25th 29.4 Shots 31.2 14th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.2 13th 3rd 29.76% Power Play % 20.73% 15th 22nd 76.39% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 7th

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

