Will Brayden McNabb score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

McNabb stats and insights

McNabb has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

McNabb has no points on the power play.

McNabb's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

McNabb recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:49 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:03 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

