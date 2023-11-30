Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to wager on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 18:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In one of 18 games this season, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In six of 18 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Pietrangelo has had an assist in a game six times this year over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 3 9 Points 4 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

