How to Watch the UNLV vs. Northern Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they host the UNLV Rebels (6-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Rebels have taken six games in a row.
click here to take a look at our score picks!
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNLV vs. Northern Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels' 85.2 points per game are 17.0 more points than the 68.2 the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.
- UNLV is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.2 points.
- Northern Arizona is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 85.2 points.
- The Lumberjacks put up 69.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 54.0 the Rebels allow.
- Northern Arizona is 4-1 when scoring more than 54.0 points.
- UNLV is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.
- The Lumberjacks shoot 41.3% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.
- The Rebels' 44.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Lumberjacks have conceded.
UNLV Leaders
- Desi-Rae Young: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG%
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 14.7 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)
- Kiara Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
- Alyssa Brown: 4.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Amarachi Kimpson: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 93-30
|Cox Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|UCSB
|W 68-49
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 93-56
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/2/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Cox Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
