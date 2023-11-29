The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they host the UNLV Rebels (6-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Rebels have taken six games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MWC Games

UNLV vs. Northern Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Rebels' 85.2 points per game are 17.0 more points than the 68.2 the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.

UNLV is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Northern Arizona is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 85.2 points.

The Lumberjacks put up 69.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 54.0 the Rebels allow.

Northern Arizona is 4-1 when scoring more than 54.0 points.

UNLV is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.

The Lumberjacks shoot 41.3% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.

The Rebels' 44.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Lumberjacks have conceded.

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG%

17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG% Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 14.7 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

14.7 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43) Kiara Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Alyssa Brown: 4.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

4.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Amarachi Kimpson: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

UNLV Schedule