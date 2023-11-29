The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they host the UNLV Rebels (6-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Rebels have taken six games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MWC Games

UNLV vs. Northern Arizona Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels' 85.2 points per game are 17.0 more points than the 68.2 the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.
  • UNLV is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.2 points.
  • Northern Arizona is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 85.2 points.
  • The Lumberjacks put up 69.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 54.0 the Rebels allow.
  • Northern Arizona is 4-1 when scoring more than 54.0 points.
  • UNLV is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The Lumberjacks shoot 41.3% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.
  • The Rebels' 44.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Lumberjacks have conceded.

UNLV Leaders

  • Desi-Rae Young: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG%
  • Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 14.7 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)
  • Kiara Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
  • Alyssa Brown: 4.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Amarachi Kimpson: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 New Hampshire W 93-30 Cox Pavilion
11/24/2023 UCSB W 68-49 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ San Diego W 93-56 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/2/2023 Arizona - Cox Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

