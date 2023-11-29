Wednesday's game that pits the UNLV Rebels (6-0) versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-60 in favor of UNLV, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Rebels took care of business in their most recent matchup 93-56 against San Diego on Saturday.

UNLV vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

UNLV vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 80, Northern Arizona 60

Other MWC Predictions

UNLV Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Rebels picked up their signature win of the season, a 93-56 victory over the San Diego Toreros, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings.

UNLV has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

UNLV 2023-24 Best Wins

93-56 on the road over San Diego (No. 145) on November 25

72-62 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 163) on November 6

68-49 over UCSB (No. 176) on November 24

100-67 at home over Utah Tech (No. 196) on November 14

85-60 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 198) on November 10

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 17.4 PTS, 10 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG%

17.4 PTS, 10 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG% Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 14.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

14.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43) Kiara Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Alyssa Brown: 4.4 PTS, 40 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

4.4 PTS, 40 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Amarachi Kimpson: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 31.2 points per game, with a +187 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.2 points per game (15th in college basketball) and give up 54 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

