The San Diego Toreros (3-3) take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.

Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: NSN

Nevada vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison

The Toreros put up an average of 65.3 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.7 the Wolf Pack give up.

San Diego has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.

Nevada's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.

The Wolf Pack score 62.8 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 61.3 the Toreros allow.

Nevada has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 61.3 points.

San Diego has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.

This season the Wolf Pack are shooting 33.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Toreros concede.

The Toreros shoot 43.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Wolf Pack concede.

Nevada Leaders

Lexie Givens: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 24.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 24.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Audrey Roden: 11.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 33.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

11.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 33.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Dymonique Maxie: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.8 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.8 FG% Kennedy Lee: 4.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%

4.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG% Claire Jacobs: 7.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Nevada Schedule