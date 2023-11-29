How to Watch the Nevada vs. San Diego Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego Toreros (3-3) take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV: NSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nevada vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison
- The Toreros put up an average of 65.3 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.7 the Wolf Pack give up.
- San Diego has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.
- Nevada's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Wolf Pack score 62.8 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 61.3 the Toreros allow.
- Nevada has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 61.3 points.
- San Diego has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.
- This season the Wolf Pack are shooting 33.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Toreros concede.
- The Toreros shoot 43.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Wolf Pack concede.
Nevada Leaders
- Lexie Givens: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 24.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Audrey Roden: 11.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 33.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Dymonique Maxie: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.8 FG%
- Kennedy Lee: 4.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%
- Claire Jacobs: 7.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Oregon
|L 76-47
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/24/2023
|South Alabama
|W 73-62
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 67-65
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/2/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
