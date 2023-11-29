Nevada vs. San Diego November 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (2-1) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nevada vs. San Diego Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Nevada Games
- November 17 at home vs Pepperdine
- November 25 at home vs Central Arkansas
- November 21 at home vs Oregon
- November 24 at home vs South Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.