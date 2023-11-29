The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) are big, 14.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Montana Grizzlies (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.

Nevada vs. Montana Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -14.5 138.5

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada and its opponents scored more than 138.5 points in 18 of 29 games last season.

Nevada's matchups last season had an average of 140.5 points, 2.0 more than this game's over/under.

Nevada put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.

Nevada won 14 of the 18 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (77.8%).

The Wolf Pack did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Nevada's implied win probability is 93.3%.

Nevada vs. Montana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 18 62.1% 72.6 141.9 67.8 136 138.2 Montana 13 46.4% 69.3 141.9 68.2 136 135.5

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wolf Pack recorded just 4.4 more points per game (72.6) than the Grizzlies gave up (68.2).

When Nevada totaled more than 68.2 points last season, it went 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall.

Nevada vs. Montana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 17-12-0 0-0 17-12-0 Montana 13-15-0 0-1 13-15-0

Nevada vs. Montana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Montana 14-1 Home Record 9-4 6-7 Away Record 6-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

