The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) will face the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This matchup is available on MW Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nevada vs. Montana Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nevada Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Montana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank 155th 72.6 Points Scored 69.3 235th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 68.2 120th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 27.7 351st 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th 81st 14.4 Assists 12.1 264th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.