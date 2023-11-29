Nevada vs. Montana November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) will face the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This matchup is available on MW Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nevada vs. Montana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Nevada Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nevada vs. Montana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nevada Rank
|Nevada AVG
|Montana AVG
|Montana Rank
|155th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|120th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|27.7
|351st
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.0
|341st
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.