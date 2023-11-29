The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) will face the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This matchup is available on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Montana Game Information

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Montana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nevada vs. Montana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank
155th 72.6 Points Scored 69.3 235th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 68.2 120th
258th 30.5 Rebounds 27.7 351st
338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st
200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th
81st 14.4 Assists 12.1 264th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

