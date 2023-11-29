Wednesday's game between the San Diego Toreros (3-3) and Nevada Wolf Pack (4-2) matching up at Lawlor Events Center has a projected final score of 63-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 29.

Last time out, the Wolf Pack won on Saturday 67-65 over Central Arkansas.

Nevada vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nevada vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 63, Nevada 62

Other MWC Predictions

Nevada Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack defeated the No. 186-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, 67-65, on November 25, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Nevada has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Nevada is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 186) on November 25

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 213) on November 24

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 302) on November 17

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 352) on November 9

Nevada Leaders

Lexie Givens: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 24.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 24.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Audrey Roden: 11.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 33.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

11.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 33.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Dymonique Maxie: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.8 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.8 FG% Kennedy Lee: 4.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%

4.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG% Claire Jacobs: 7.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack score 62.8 points per game (230th in college basketball) and give up 62.7 (157th in college basketball) for a +1 scoring differential overall.

