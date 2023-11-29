Nevada vs. San Diego Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the San Diego Toreros (3-3) and Nevada Wolf Pack (4-2) matching up at Lawlor Events Center has a projected final score of 63-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 29.
Last time out, the Wolf Pack won on Saturday 67-65 over Central Arkansas.
Nevada vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
Nevada vs. San Diego Score Prediction
- Prediction: San Diego 63, Nevada 62
Other MWC Predictions
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- The Wolf Pack defeated the No. 186-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, 67-65, on November 25, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Nevada has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Nevada is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.
Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 186) on November 25
- 73-62 over South Alabama (No. 213) on November 24
- 64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 302) on November 17
- 69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 352) on November 9
Nevada Leaders
- Lexie Givens: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 24.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Audrey Roden: 11.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 33.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Dymonique Maxie: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.8 FG%
- Kennedy Lee: 4.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%
- Claire Jacobs: 7.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack score 62.8 points per game (230th in college basketball) and give up 62.7 (157th in college basketball) for a +1 scoring differential overall.
