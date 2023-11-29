Wednesday's game that pits the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) versus the Montana Grizzlies (2-3) at Lawlor Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-63 in favor of Nevada, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Nevada vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Reno, Nevada

Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Nevada vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 83, Montana 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Montana

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-19.9)

Nevada (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Nevada Performance Insights

Last year, Nevada was 155th in the country offensively (72.6 points scored per game) and 105th on defense (67.8 points conceded).

On the boards, the Wolf Pack were 258th in college basketball in rebounds (30.5 per game) last year. They were 155th in rebounds allowed (30.8 per game).

Last season Nevada was ranked 81st in college basketball in assists with 14.4 per game.

The Wolf Pack were 200th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.2 per game) and 122nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%) last season.

Nevada was 240th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and 110th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.7%) last year.

The Wolf Pack attempted 62.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 37.8% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 70.2% of the Wolf Pack's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.8% were 3-pointers.

