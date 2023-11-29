The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Montana Grizzlies (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
  • TV: NSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Nevada Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wolf Pack had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents made.
  • Nevada went 13-1 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Grizzlies finished 351st.
  • Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Wolf Pack scored were just 4.4 more points than the Grizzlies allowed (68.2).
  • Nevada had a 15-2 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nevada posted 76.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.5.
  • In home games, Nevada made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Washington W 83-76 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/15/2023 Pacific W 88-39 Lawlor Events Center
11/18/2023 Portland W 108-83 Lawlor Events Center
11/29/2023 Montana - Lawlor Events Center
12/2/2023 Loyola Marymount - Lawlor Events Center
12/6/2023 UC Davis - Lawlor Events Center

