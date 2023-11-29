The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Montana Grizzlies (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nevada vs. Montana Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: NSN

NSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Nevada Stats Insights

Last season, the Wolf Pack had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents made.

Nevada went 13-1 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.

The Wolf Pack were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Grizzlies finished 351st.

Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Wolf Pack scored were just 4.4 more points than the Grizzlies allowed (68.2).

Nevada had a 15-2 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada posted 76.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.5.

In home games, Nevada made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule