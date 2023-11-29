How to Watch Nevada vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:18 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Montana Grizzlies (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nevada vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV: NSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Nevada Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wolf Pack had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents made.
- Nevada went 13-1 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Grizzlies finished 351st.
- Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Wolf Pack scored were just 4.4 more points than the Grizzlies allowed (68.2).
- Nevada had a 15-2 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada posted 76.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.5.
- In home games, Nevada made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Washington
|W 83-76
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|Pacific
|W 88-39
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Portland
|W 108-83
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Montana
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/6/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.