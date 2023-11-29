The UNLV Rebels versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks is one of six games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that features an MWC team on the court.

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Idaho Vandals at Utah State Aggies 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - San Diego Toreros at Nevada Wolf Pack 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 NSN (Live stream on Fubo) UNLV Rebels at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - UC Davis Aggies at Boise State Broncos 8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo) Portland State Vikings at Fresno State Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - San Jose State Spartans at CSU Fullerton Titans 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 -

