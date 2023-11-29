Malik Monk's Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 124-123 win over the Warriors (his most recent action) Monk posted 21 points.

With prop bets available for Monk, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.7 13.9 Rebounds -- 2.8 3.3 Assists -- 4.8 4.9 PRA -- 21.3 22.1 PR -- 16.5 17.2



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Clippers

Monk is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.8 per game.

Monk's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.9 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Clippers are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 108.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Clippers have given up 44.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 24.6 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Malik Monk vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 23 4 2 8 0 0 0 2/24/2023 41 45 2 6 6 0 0 12/3/2022 16 13 0 2 3 0 0 10/22/2022 13 0 2 1 0 0 1

