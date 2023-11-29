Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Clippers (7-9) and the Sacramento Kings (10-6) at Golden 1 Center features the Clippers' Paul George and the Kings' Domantas Sabonis as players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Clippers

Kings' Last Game

The Kings were victorious in their most recent game against the Warriors, 124-123, on Tuesday. De'Aaron Fox was their top scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 29 9 7 2 0 2 Malik Monk 21 3 1 1 1 3 Kevin Huerter 21 9 5 0 0 4

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis averages 19.2 points, 12.1 boards and 7.2 assists, making 60.8% of his shots from the field (sixth in NBA).

Fox contributes with 29.8 points per game, plus 4.7 boards and 6.1 assists.

Malik Monk provides the Kings 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Kings receive 13.2 points, 4.6 boards and 3.0 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

The Kings receive 12.6 points, 3.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 21.2 11.4 8.1 0.8 1.1 0.5 De'Aaron Fox 23.4 3.9 4.9 1.4 0.1 2.5 Kevin Huerter 15.1 3.9 3.0 1.0 0.2 3.1 Malik Monk 13.9 3.3 4.9 1.0 0.3 2.5 Harrison Barnes 12.0 3.6 1.6 1.0 0.1 1.8

