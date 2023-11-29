Domantas Sabonis and Paul George are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers square off at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -147)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Sabonis on Wednesday is 0.7 lower than his season scoring average of 19.2.

His rebounding average -- 12.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Sabonis averages 7.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 29.8 points De'Aaron Fox has scored per game this season is 2.3 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (27.5).

His per-game rebound average of 4.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (5.5).

Fox has made 3.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +124)

George has scored 24.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

George's year-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

George has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Kawhi Leonard is putting up 21.1 points per game this season, 3.4 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Leonard has averaged 3.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

