The Sacramento Kings (10-6) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (7-9) on November 29, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.0% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Sacramento is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Kings are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 13th.

The Kings' 116.1 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 108.4 the Clippers allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings score more points per game at home (121.3) than away (112.9), but also concede more at home (118.0) than away (114.5).

In 2023-24 Sacramento is giving up 3.5 more points per game at home (118.0) than away (114.5).

This season the Kings are averaging more assists at home (28.5 per game) than away (26.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Injuries