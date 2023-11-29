How to Watch the Kings vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (10-6) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (7-9) on November 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Clippers.
Kings vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Clippers Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.0% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
- Sacramento is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Kings are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 13th.
- The Kings' 116.1 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 108.4 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Sacramento has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings score more points per game at home (121.3) than away (112.9), but also concede more at home (118.0) than away (114.5).
- In 2023-24 Sacramento is giving up 3.5 more points per game at home (118.0) than away (114.5).
- This season the Kings are averaging more assists at home (28.5 per game) than away (26.5).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Keegan Murray
|Questionable
|Back
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
