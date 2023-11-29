Kings vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - November 29
Ahead of a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (7-9), the Sacramento Kings (10-6) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 at Golden 1 Center.
In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Kings earned a 124-123 win against the Warriors. De'Aaron Fox recorded 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Kings.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Keegan Murray
|SF
|Out
|Back
|13.2
|6.2
|2.0
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)
Kings vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA
Kings vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-1.5
|230.5
