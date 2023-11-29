Ahead of a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (7-9), the Sacramento Kings (10-6) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 at Golden 1 Center.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Kings earned a 124-123 win against the Warriors. De'Aaron Fox recorded 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Kings.

Kings vs Clippers Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Keegan Murray SF Out Back 13.2 6.2 2.0 Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -1.5 230.5

