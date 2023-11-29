The Sacramento Kings (10-6) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (7-9) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -1.5 230.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in 10 of 16 outings.

Sacramento has a 231.9-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.4 more points than this game's total.

Sacramento has a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Kings have been victorious in four of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Sacramento has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Kings vs Clippers Additional Info

Kings vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 4 25% 111.8 227.9 108.4 224.2 226.8 Kings 10 62.5% 116.1 227.9 115.8 224.2 232.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

Five of the Kings' past 10 games have hit the over.

Sacramento has been better against the spread on the road (6-4-0) than at home (3-3-0) this season.

The Kings score an average of 116.1 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 108.4 the Clippers allow.

Sacramento is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall when it scores more than 108.4 points.

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Kings and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 9-7 5-0 8-8 Clippers 6-10 5-7 5-11

Kings vs. Clippers Point Insights

Kings Clippers 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 7-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 108.4 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-7 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.