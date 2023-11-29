Kings vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (10-6) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (7-9) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 230.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-1.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in 10 of 16 outings.
- Sacramento has a 231.9-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.4 more points than this game's total.
- Sacramento has a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Kings have been victorious in four of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Sacramento has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs Clippers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|4
|25%
|111.8
|227.9
|108.4
|224.2
|226.8
|Kings
|10
|62.5%
|116.1
|227.9
|115.8
|224.2
|232.3
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Kings' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Sacramento has been better against the spread on the road (6-4-0) than at home (3-3-0) this season.
- The Kings score an average of 116.1 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 108.4 the Clippers allow.
- Sacramento is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall when it scores more than 108.4 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Kings vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|9-7
|5-0
|8-8
|Clippers
|6-10
|5-7
|5-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Kings
|Clippers
|116.1
|111.8
|9
|19
|7-4
|4-3
|9-2
|4-3
|115.8
|108.4
|21
|6
|4-1
|6-7
|3-2
|7-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.