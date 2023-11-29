The Sacramento Kings (6-4) are welcoming in the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) for a contest between Pacific Division foes at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Kings vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KTLA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.1% from the field.

Keegan Murray averages 16.0 points, 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Harrison Barnes averages 17.0 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Malik Monk averages 13.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter posts 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Clippers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paul George gives the Clippers 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 2.7 steals (fourth in league) and 0.0 blocked shots.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He's making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 54.5% from 3-point range, with 4.0 treys per game (fifth in league).

Russell Westbrook gets the Clippers 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.0 assists per contest. He is making 73.9% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

Norman Powell is putting up 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Kings vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Kings Clippers 114.6 Points Avg. 113.2 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 111.7 45.7% Field Goal % 47.8% 33.9% Three Point % 37.7%

