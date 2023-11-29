Kings vs. Clippers November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:19 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (6-4) are welcoming in the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) for a contest between Pacific Division foes at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.
Kings vs. Clippers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KTLA
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.1% from the field.
- Keegan Murray averages 16.0 points, 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Harrison Barnes averages 17.0 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- Malik Monk averages 13.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds.
- Kevin Huerter posts 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.
Clippers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Paul George gives the Clippers 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 2.7 steals (fourth in league) and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He's making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 54.5% from 3-point range, with 4.0 treys per game (fifth in league).
- Russell Westbrook gets the Clippers 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Ivica Zubac is averaging 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.0 assists per contest. He is making 73.9% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).
- Norman Powell is putting up 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.
Kings vs. Clippers Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Clippers
|114.6
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|114.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.7
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|33.9%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
