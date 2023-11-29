Kings vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Sacramento Kings (10-6), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (7-9).
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Clippers matchup.
Kings vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-1.5)
|231.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Clippers (-1.5)
|231
|-120
|+102
Kings vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Kings Prediction
|Clippers vs Kings Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Kings Injury Report
Kings vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (scoring 111.8 points per game to rank 19th in the league while allowing 108.4 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +53 scoring differential overall.
- The Kings score 116.1 points per game (ninth in NBA) and give up 115.8 (21st in league) for a +4 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams are scoring 227.9 points per game between them, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams give up a combined 224.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles is 6-10-0 ATS this season.
- Sacramento has compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
Kings and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+4000
|+2000
|-
|Clippers
|+2200
|+1200
|-
