Kevin Huerter's Sacramento Kings take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time on the court, a 124-123 win over the Warriors, Huerter totaled 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.2 16.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 4.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.2 PRA -- 20.8 23.8 PR -- 17.8 20.6 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.4



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Clippers

Huerter is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 16.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Huerter's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.9.

Giving up 108.4 points per contest, the Clippers are the sixth-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Clippers have allowed 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 24.6 per game.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 22 18 0 0 3 0 0 2/24/2023 22 11 4 3 3 0 2 12/3/2022 30 12 2 4 1 0 1 10/22/2022 32 18 3 5 5 0 0

