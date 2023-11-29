John Collins and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Collins, in his previous game (November 27 win against the Pelicans), produced 12 points.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.4 14.1 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 8.1 Assists -- 0.8 0.6 PRA -- 23.6 22.8 PR -- 22.8 22.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Collins's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

John Collins Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Collins has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 12.1% and 13.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Collins' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Jazz rank 14th in possessions per game with 103.7.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 114.1 points per contest, which is 19th-best in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.4 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.0 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

John Collins vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 38 18 3 0 3 4 0 11/1/2023 27 16 4 2 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.