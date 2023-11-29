John Collins and Desmond Bane are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies meet at FedExForum on Wednesday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -128)

The 13.5-point over/under for Collins on Wednesday is 0.9 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 8.4 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (7.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Jordan Clarkson is 19.5 points. That's 1.4 more than his season average of 18.1.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Clarkson has averaged 4.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Clarkson has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -167)

Bane's 23.6 points per game average is 0.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Bane's season-long assist average -- 5.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Bane has knocked down 3.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 21.5-point prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (19.4).

His rebounding average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Jackson averages 1.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).

He has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Wednesday.

