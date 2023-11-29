The injury report for the Utah Jazz (6-11) ahead of their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) currently has only one player on it. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 from FedExForum.

The Jazz are coming off of a 114-112 win against the Pelicans in their last game on Monday. In the Jazz's win, Keyonte George led the way with 19 points (adding five rebounds and three assists).

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Xavier Tillman: Out (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee)

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and KJZZ

