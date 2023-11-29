On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) take the court against the Utah Jazz (4-7) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen puts up 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Jazz.

The Jazz are receiving 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from John Collins this season.

The Jazz are receiving 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson this season.

The Jazz are getting 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this year.

The Jazz are getting 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Keyonte George this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 24.0 points, 3.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per contest.

Xavier Tillman averages 12.7 points, 3.0 assists and 9.0 boards per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 15.0 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart averages 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

Ziaire Williams posts 12.0 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Jazz 108.5 Points Avg. 114.0 115.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 42.9% Field Goal % 46.1% 33.7% Three Point % 36.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.