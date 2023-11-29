On Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at FedExForum, the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Utah Jazz (6-11). It will air at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 8.5 points per game (scoring 105.6 points per game to rank 29th in the league while allowing 114.1 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA) and have a -135 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz put up 114.2 points per game (13th in league) while allowing 120.6 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -108 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

These teams are scoring 219.8 points per game between them, 4.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 234.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this contest's total.

Memphis has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Utah has put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Jazz Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jordan Clarkson 19.5 -111 18.1 Keyonte George 15.5 -125 9.9

Jazz and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +30000 - Grizzlies +10000 +5000 -

