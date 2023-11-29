Harrison Barnes could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his last action, a 124-123 win over the Warriors, Barnes tallied 12 points.

Now let's break down Barnes' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 12.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.6 PRA -- 17.1 17.2 PR -- 15.7 15.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.8



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Clippers

Barnes is responsible for taking 9.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.9.

The Clippers are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 108.4 points per contest.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Clippers give up 24.6 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 37 20 7 0 0 0 0 2/24/2023 41 11 6 2 1 0 2 12/3/2022 26 10 5 2 1 0 1 10/22/2022 34 8 7 0 0 0 1

