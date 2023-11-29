Domantas Sabonis NBA Player Preview vs. the Clippers - November 29
Domantas Sabonis plus his Sacramento Kings teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
In this piece we'll break down Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|18.5
|19.2
|21.2
|Rebounds
|12.5
|12.1
|11.4
|Assists
|6.5
|7.2
|8.1
|PRA
|--
|38.5
|40.7
|PR
|--
|31.3
|32.6
Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Clippers
- This season, he's put up 13.5% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.1 per contest.
- The Kings rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- The Clippers concede 108.4 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.
- The Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.
- The Clippers allow 24.6 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.
Domantas Sabonis vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/3/2023
|35
|23
|10
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2/24/2023
|31
|20
|10
|4
|0
|1
|1
|12/3/2022
|26
|24
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|10/22/2022
|35
|11
|10
|7
|0
|2
|2
