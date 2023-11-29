Domantas Sabonis plus his Sacramento Kings teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 28, Sabonis produced nine points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in a 124-123 win versus the Warriors.

In this piece we'll break down Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.2 21.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.1 11.4 Assists 6.5 7.2 8.1 PRA -- 38.5 40.7 PR -- 31.3 32.6



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 13.5% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.1 per contest.

The Kings rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Clippers concede 108.4 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Clippers allow 24.6 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 35 23 10 7 0 1 1 2/24/2023 31 20 10 4 0 1 1 12/3/2022 26 24 5 6 2 2 0 10/22/2022 35 11 10 7 0 2 2

